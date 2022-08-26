Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, has announced the launch of its first app outside of language called Duolingo Math. The company has opened a public waitlist for its beta testing and it is currently limited to iPhone and iPad users. The Duolingo Math uses the game-like interface to teach and test elementary-level mathematical concepts including multiplication, division, fractions, angles and basic geometry. With the new course, the service aims to target school-going children.

Duolingo Math app, focused on primary-school-level mathematics, will soon enter beta phase. Interested customers can join the waitlist by registering on the company's website by entering their email addresses. It teaches third-grade mathematics and is only available for iPhone and iPad models now.

The app will include topics like multiplication, division, fractions, area, perimeter, angles, chronology and more and will use illustrations to teach the users. Like the language learning platform, the Duolingo Math app will also introduce gamification of the entire learning experience. More details about the launch date of the features of the new companion app would be announced during the company's fourth annual Duocon conference today. The virtual event will begin at 11am EST (8.30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via the official channels.

The Pittsburgh-based Duolingo was launched back in 2014 by Luis von Ahn and currently offers over 100 total courses across 41 languages including Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Navajo and Yiddish. The app is claimed to have around 42 million monthly active users. According to the company, it has around 500 million downloads.

Earlier, Duolingo had launched the Duolingo ABC literacy app for children aged between three to eight years. The app available on Google Play and App Store assists children to read and write in English by teaching the alphabet, phonics, sight words, vocabulary, character-driven stories and more.