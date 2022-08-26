Technology News
  Duolingo Math Aims to Make Mathematics Learning Easier, Soon to Enter Beta

Duolingo Math Aims to Make Mathematics Learning Easier, Soon to Enter Beta

Duolingo Math beta waitlist is currently open for iPhone and iPad users.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 26 August 2022 19:05 IST
Duolingo Math Aims to Make Mathematics Learning Easier, Soon to Enter Beta

Photo Credit: Duolingo

Duolingo Math will have gamified instruction to teach kids mathematics

  • Duocon 2022 event will begin today
  • Duolingo was launched in 2014
  • The app is said to have 42 million monthly active users

Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, has announced the launch of its first app outside of language called Duolingo Math. The company has opened a public waitlist for its beta testing and it is currently limited to iPhone and iPad users. The Duolingo Math uses the game-like interface to teach and test elementary-level mathematical concepts including multiplication, division, fractions, angles and basic geometry. With the new course, the service aims to target school-going children.

Duolingo Math app, focused on primary-school-level mathematics, will soon enter beta phase. Interested customers can join the waitlist by registering on the company's website by entering their email addresses. It teaches third-grade mathematics and is only available for iPhone and iPad models now.

The app will include topics like multiplication, division, fractions, area, perimeter, angles, chronology and more and will use illustrations to teach the users. Like the language learning platform, the Duolingo Math app will also introduce gamification of the entire learning experience. More details about the launch date of the features of the new companion app would be announced during the company's fourth annual Duocon conference today. The virtual event will begin at 11am EST (8.30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via the official channels.

The Pittsburgh-based Duolingo was launched back in 2014 by Luis von Ahn and currently offers over 100 total courses across 41 languages including Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Navajo and Yiddish. The app is claimed to have around 42 million monthly active users. According to the company, it has around 500 million downloads.

Earlier, Duolingo had launched the Duolingo ABC literacy app for children aged between three to eight years. The app available on Google Play and App Store assists children to read and write in English by teaching the alphabet, phonics, sight words, vocabulary, character-driven stories and more.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Duolingo Math, Duolingo, Duolingo Math Beta, Duolingo ABC

Further reading: Duolingo Math, Duolingo, Duolingo Math Beta, Duolingo ABC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Working on Bringing Back New Camera Shortcut for Android App: All Details
Duolingo Math Aims to Make Mathematics Learning Easier, Soon to Enter Beta
