Donald Trump's Truth Social App Approved on Google Play Store, Months After App Store Debut

Truth Social, which launched in the US in Apple's App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation.

By Reuters |  Updated: 13 October 2022 16:03 IST
Donald Trump's Truth Social App Approved on Google Play Store, Months After App Store Debut

Photo Credit: Reuters

Donald Trump's Truth Social app was created after Twitter suspended the former US President

Highlights
  • Truth Social expected to be available on Play Store soon
  • Approval had been delayed due to insufficient content moderation
  • Trump was earlier banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

Alphabet's Google has approved former US President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Google, and we're glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use," TMTG's Chief Executive Officer Devin Nunes said in a statement.

Truth Social, which launched in the US in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August. Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.

Without Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

Google's Play Store is the main way users of Android phones in the US download apps. Android users can get apps through competing stores or download them directly from a website, though it often requires extra steps and security permissions. Truth Social has been available through those means even as Google blocked it from the Play Store.

Android phones comprise about 40 percent of the US smartphone market.

Truth Social restored Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's YouTube following the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

TMTG has pledged to deliver an "engaging and censorship-free experience" on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.

News of Google's approval was first reported by Axios.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TRUTH Social, Donald Trump, Google, Play store, App Store, Apple
