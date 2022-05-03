Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May

Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May

Truth Social is not yet available on the Google Play Store or Apple App store.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 May 2022 10:32 IST
Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May

Photo Credit: Reuters

Truth Social topped the App Store downloads in the US after it was launched in February

Highlights
  • Truth Social is yet to be approved for launch on the Google Play store
  • Trump's social media app launched in Apple's App store on February 21
  • Truth Social will depend on the Play Store and App Store to scale up

Former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app will launch on a web browser at the end of May, Chief Executive Devin Nunes said on Monday.

In a post on the platform, Nunes also said Truth Social has not yet been approved for launch in the Google Play store for Android devices.

"End of May we will launch PWA (Web Browser) this will allow access from any device," Nunes wrote. "After that we will launch an Android App... pending approval from Google!”

Availability in the Google Play and Apple App stores is key to the app's ability to scale up.

Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), launched with the mission of standing up to Big Tech, after Trump was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting or glorifying violence during the January 6 US Capitol riots.

Yet the social media venture is limited by its reliance on Alphabet-owned Google and Apple, which operate app stores that dominate the smartphone market.

Truth Social launched in the Apple App store on February 21 and was for a time the most downloaded free app there. It was number two on that list on Monday.

Trump began posting on the site late Thursday, for the first time since he posted one “truth” — as posts are called — on February 14.

TMTG is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). The deal is under scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalized.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truth Social, Donald Trump, Trump, Play Store, App Store
Elon Musk Said to Seek More Financing for Twitter Deal

Related Stories

Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  2. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  3. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  4. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  6. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  7. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zepto Raises $200 Million in Fresh Funding, Company Now Valued at $900 Million
  2. Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May
  3. Elon Musk Said to Seek More Financing for Twitter Deal
  4. Moto G52 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  5. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  7. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  8. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  10. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.