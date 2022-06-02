Discord has announced a new text chat feature in its voice channels that is currently rolling out to users. With the new feature, Discord users will be able to send messages and post links and engage themselves in a conversation in the voice channels on the app. The text chat feature is claimed to be a dedicated messaging space in voice channels for Discord users. Moreover, the text chat feature, when used within the voice channel on the app, will be free to use for every server, as per the company.

As per a blog post by Discord, the messaging app has announced that its users can now collaborate and share whatever they want in the voice channels on the app. Users will be now able to share or post any message, link, emoji, sticker, or GIF to other users in a voice channel through a chat bubble icon.

According to the company, users will also be able to see new message previews that will appear on the top right-hand corner of the app when someone else has posted something in a Voice channel's chat they have participated in. On the other hand, users can also check in on a Voice channel's chat without joining the call.

The company has mentioned that all the non-community servers via Server Settings will be able to access the text chat feature in voice channels automatically. While the community enabled servers too can opt for this feature.

Meanwhile, Discord has also announced that by June 29, 2022, all the servers, including the community ones, will have an enabled text chat feature by default in voice channels on the app.

The text chat feature in voice channels is available on all platforms where Discord is available, including Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, and on the browser.

Besides this, according to a previous report, Discord also rolled back a problem in February that had prompted thousands of users to report issues with the messaging platform. More than 44,000 users had reported issues with Discord on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.