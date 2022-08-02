Technology News
Discord for Android Gets Major Overhaul, to Receive Faster App Updates: Details

The latest version of Discord for Android has been rebuilt using the React Native Framework.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 2 August 2022 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Discord

Discord's Android users will now be able to receive faster app update release cycles

Highlights
  • Discord is switching to React Native framework for the Android app
  • The Discord app will retain Android and iOS specific UI patterns  
  • New Discord users will be greeted with a larger font on the Android app

Discord — the messaging app popular among gamers — has announced that it will bring significant improvements to its Android app over the next few weeks. The Discord app also is switching to the React Native framework on Android, which is expected to improve the quality of updates, while retaining user interface patterns specific to both Android and iOS. Users can now expect to receive faster app updates when a new feature is introduced on the messaging platform, according to the company.

Discord announced in a blog post that the app for Android is getting a major overhaul, bringing some significant improvements. The messaging app says that Android users who install the app for the first time will be greeted with a larger font within the app. This feature is currently more consistent with iOS users. Meanwhile, existing Discord users will be able to modify their font settings in the app.

As stated above, Discord's Android users will now be able to receive faster app update release cycles due to the switch to the React Native framework. Moreover, "the design details and UI elements of the app will also now be more aligned between desktop, iOS, and Android", according to the company.

Discord further explains, "Over the past few weeks, we've been rolling out the new version of our Android app, rebuilt from the ground up using the React Native development framework to create a better experience for all our users. Utilising React Native across every mobile platform Discord is on is just one of the tools that help us support what you do."

The updated version of Discord is now available for Android users as an update, which can also be downloaded manually from the Play Store. Meanwhile, the rollout of the latest update will take a few weeks to reach all Android users, according to the company.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Discord, Android
Apoorva Sinha

Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
