CNN+ to Debut on March 29, MSNBC to Stream Programming

CNN+ customers will be charged $5.99 (roughly Rs. 460) a month.

By Associated Press | Updated: 12 March 2022 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ CNN

CNN's announcement comes a day after MSNBC said that it will offer much of content on Peacock

  • Fox News' Fox Nation service has been operating since 2018
  • CNN+ is a particular priority for the company
  • CNN+ will also make several original series and films available on demand

Customers will be charged $5.99 (roughly Rs. 460) a month or $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,600) to get the service, with a special deal for charter subscribers.

CNN's announcement on Friday comes a day after MSNBC said that it will offer much of its television lineup on a time-delayed basis on the Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $4.99 (roughly Rs. 380) a month.

Fox News' Fox Nation service has been operating since 2018, and recently inked actor Kevin Costner to narrate a documentary series on the Yellowstone national park.

News outlets known mostly for television are making some of their most aggressive moves in streaming these days, betting on its growing importance. While broadcast networks ABC, CBS, and NBC News each offer breaking news-oriented streaming services for free, the cable outlets CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC will all have products behind pay walls.

CNN+ is a particular priority for that company, and many in the industry are watching to see if its momentum will be stalled by the recent ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker.

Some of its fare will feel familiar, like a traditional daily newscast anchored by Blitzer and a newsletter-like morning look at the day's top stories hosted by Kate Bolduan. Elsewhere, familiar personalities will stretch a little: Cooper will do a show that offers parenting advice, while Tapper interviews newsmaking authors.

Wallace, who left Fox News in December, will do a daily interview show, “Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?” Hunt, formerly of NBC News, will anchor a daily political show. Former NPR personality Cornish will do a weekly interview show, “20 Questions with Audie Cornish.”

Jemele Hill, Don Lemon, Christiane Amanpour, business expert Scott Galloway and former basketball star Rex Chapman will have programs. CNN+ will also make several original series and films available on demand.

MSNBC said that in early spring that Peacock will offer some fare, like “Morning Joe" and programs hosted by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid and Chris Hayes available on a time-delayed basis on Peacock Premium. The evening shows will stream the next day, while “Morning Joe” has a six-hour delay.

Not every MSNBC show is included; Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell's programs are not, for example.

Upcoming new programs hosted by Symone Sanders and Katie Phang will stream and be on TV. MSNBC said it will have a variety of streaming-only offerings, including upcoming specials hosted by Maddow, Hayes, Trymaine Lee and Nicolle Wallace.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: CNN, CNN Plus, MSNBC
