Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Clubhouse Update Brings 'Wild Cards' Game Rooms; Announces Dark Mode for Android, iOS

Clubhouse Update Brings 'Wild Cards' Game Rooms; Announces Dark Mode for Android, iOS

Clubhouse Dark Mode will start rolling out to users starting April 14.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 April 2022 11:56 IST
Clubhouse Update Brings 'Wild Cards' Game Rooms; Announces Dark Mode for Android, iOS

Photo Credit: Clubhouse

Clubhouse finally rolling out Dark Mode to all users

Highlights
  • Users will be given a deck of cards full of conversation ideas
  • One needs to update the Clubhouse to the latest version
  • Clubhouse claims that users will have complete control over the game

Clubhouse, the popular social audio chat app, announced that it has introduced a Wild Cards Game, to offer users a new way to hang out on the app. The new game feature will give you a deck of cards full of conversation ideas to liven up the room with a question-and-answer play that gets people talking. Clubhouse claims that users will have complete control over who answers the questions, the time constraints, and much more. One needs to update the Clubhouse to the latest version to get access to the Game Room on their Android or iOS device. Clubhouse also announced that it will finally be rolling out Dark Mode to all users.

Wild Cards Games brings a series of questions designed to jump start your conversations. To start a game, click + Room and then select Games. You'll be dropped into a social room, and once your friends join, simply click Start Game. You might get asked “What is the dumbest thing you've ever spent money on?” or “Who in this room would make the best cult leader (or the worst)?”

Wild Cards is only available in English as of now, but Clubhouse is planning to expand to other languages in the future.

On April 13, Clubhouse announced that it will finally start rolling out Dark Mode to all users. As per the company, the Dark Mode will be rolled out to Android and iOS users starting April 14. Users can head to the app's settings and select Dark Mode, which will offer an option to choose between Always Dark Mode and User Device Settings.

Moreover, Clubhouse also launched an update back in January, allowing anyone to listen to conversations taking place on the platform through the Web.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clubhouse App, Clubhouse, Social Audio Chat, Social Audio
Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Clubhouse Update Brings 'Wild Cards' Game Rooms; Announces Dark Mode for Android, iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  4. Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 First Sale in India Today
  5. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  6. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  10. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA Plus Streaming Service Brings Documentaries, Live Games, and More
  2. Clubhouse Update Brings 'Wild Cards' Game Rooms; Announces Dark Mode for Android, iOS
  3. GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones Ultra-Light FPV Camera Launched for Drones in US
  4. US Crypto Expert Gets 5 Years in Prison for Helping North Korea
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  6. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin, Ether See Profits As Crypto Market Shows Some Recovery Amid Economic Slowdown
  8. Oppo A57 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Rebrands Live Audio Streaming Service to Spotify Live
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Shareholders Over Delay in Disclosing Stake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.