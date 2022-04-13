Clubhouse, the popular social audio chat app, announced that it has introduced a Wild Cards Game, to offer users a new way to hang out on the app. The new game feature will give you a deck of cards full of conversation ideas to liven up the room with a question-and-answer play that gets people talking. Clubhouse claims that users will have complete control over who answers the questions, the time constraints, and much more. One needs to update the Clubhouse to the latest version to get access to the Game Room on their Android or iOS device. Clubhouse also announced that it will finally be rolling out Dark Mode to all users.

Wild Cards Games brings a series of questions designed to jump start your conversations. To start a game, click + Room and then select Games. You'll be dropped into a social room, and once your friends join, simply click Start Game. You might get asked “What is the dumbest thing you've ever spent money on?” or “Who in this room would make the best cult leader (or the worst)?”

ok, so you know how we're all about trying new things, right? ???? introducing... GAMES! the new game feature will provide a card game of prompts in room for you to spice up your conversations!



update your app now to check it out ✨ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) April 11, 2022

Wild Cards is only available in English as of now, but Clubhouse is planning to expand to other languages in the future.

On April 13, Clubhouse announced that it will finally start rolling out Dark Mode to all users. As per the company, the Dark Mode will be rolled out to Android and iOS users starting April 14. Users can head to the app's settings and select Dark Mode, which will offer an option to choose between Always Dark Mode and User Device Settings.

Moreover, Clubhouse also launched an update back in January, allowing anyone to listen to conversations taking place on the platform through the Web.