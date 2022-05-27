Technology News
  • Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Gets Update Version 102 With 32 Security Fixes

The update includes fixes for one critical flaw and eight highly severe vulnerabilities.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 May 2022 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google Chrome Update Version 102 will start rolling out in the coming days

Highlights
  • Chrome 102 update carries 32 security issues
  • The latest Chrome update is also promoted to the extended stable channels
  • Chrome update will roll out as 102.0.5005.61/62/63 for Windows users

Google has released a new Chrome update for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Chrome version 102 update addresses a total of 32 security issues, according to the company. Google says that the latest Chrome update is also available for the extended stable channels for Windows and Mac. However, the Chrome 102 version will roll out to users in the coming days or weeks. The company has also claimed to have fixed one critical flaw with higher severity with the latest update.

Through a brief blog post, Google announced the release of Chrome version 102.0.5005.61 for macOS and Linux and version 102.0.5005.61/62/63 for Windows. The update will roll out to users around the globe over the coming days and weeks.

As mentioned, the Chrome 102 update fixes a total of 32 security fixes. The security issues that have been fixed in the update included one critical flaw, eight high severity, nine medium severity, and seven low severity flaws, according to the company.

Considering the high severity of the bugs and critical issues, Google has advised users to immediately update Chrome on their systems.

Although Chrome checks for new updates automatically, you can manually look for the latest version by going to Chrome > About Google Chrome. You can also check for the update by clicking the three-dot button from the right-most corner and then Help > About Google Chrome.

In February, Google Chrome received another update that patched a highly-severe zero-day bug that had already been exploited by attackers. That update had included 11 security fixes in total.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome Update 102, 32 Security Issues, Google
