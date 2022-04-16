Technology News
China Starts Cleanup of ‘Chaos’ on Livestreaming, Short Video Platforms

Last year, China launched "special ops" to create an Internet that reflected the country's socialist values.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 April 2022 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Libby Penner

China's cyberspace authority has growing concerns with the firms behind viral content

  • China is cracking down on online livestreaming and short video businesses
  • The special campaign will last for two months
  • Last year, China removed more than 1 billion online accounts

China's internet watchdog on Friday started a two-month special campaign to clean up "chaos" in online livestreaming and short video businesses, part of a broader plan to promote what is deemed as appropriate and legal content.

As the starting point, the focus will be to rectify content that is "pornographic, ugly, strange, fake, vulgar and (promotes) gambling," the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

Last year, China launched "special ops" to remove more than 1 billion online accounts and thousands of websites to create an internet that reflected the country's socialist values.

The two-month cleanup exercise will target multi-channel network (MCN) firms, short videos and livestreaming tipping, while accounts that publish illegal content will also be targeted, according to the statement.

The addition of MCN agencies to the clean-up campaign highlights the cyberspace authority's growing concern with the firms behind much of the viral content seen on Chinese social media.

Such agencies also tend to manage multiple online influencers, who have come under scrutiny in recent months over issues such as tax evasion.

Livestreaming and short video platforms that fail to define the source and nature of the income of network anchors or account operators, or fail to declare their incomes to evade taxes will be targeted in the two-month sweep, the watchdog warned.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.