Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ByteDance Plans Spotify Competitor, Music Streaming to Be Integrated Within TikTok: Report

ByteDance Plans Spotify Competitor, Music Streaming to Be Integrated Within TikTok: Report

ByteDance recently discussed launching its Resso music-streaming service, currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil, in over 12 new markets.

By Reuters |  Updated: 13 October 2022 16:24 IST
ByteDance Plans Spotify Competitor, Music Streaming to Be Integrated Within TikTok: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

ByteDance's music-streaming service is currently available in three countries

Highlights
  • ByteDance said to plan expanding music streaming service to 12 countries
  • Resso could reportedly make its way to more countries
  • ByteDance to eventually integrate music streaming within TikTok

China's ByteDance is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.

Shares of Spotify pared gains to trade flat in after-market trading on Wednesday, while Warner Music Group gained 4 percent.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had discussed in recent months launching its Resso music-streaming service, currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil, in more than a dozen additional markets, but expansion to the US isn't immediately on the cards, according to the report.

Last week, Reuters reported that audio streaming service Spotify had acquired Kinzen, a firm that has helped it identify harmful content on the platform.

The acquisition is part of Spotify's efforts to deal with harmful content on its service after a backlash earlier this year over "The Joe Rogan Experience", in which the podcaster was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

The Dublin-based firm has been working with Spotify since 2020, initially focusing on the integrity of election-related content around the world. Since then, Kinzen's remit has expanded to include targeting misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

Earlier this year, Spotify said it would be more transparent in how it determines what is acceptable and unacceptable content. It published its platform rules for the first time in January. In June, it formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide input on harmful content.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bytedance, Spotify, Resso, TikTok
Huawei P60 Launch Timeline Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Shooters

Related Stories

ByteDance Plans Spotify Competitor, Music Streaming to Be Integrated Within TikTok: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Move Major Portion of iPhone Production to India: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Airtel 5G: Is Your Smartphone Compatible? Check List Here
  4. Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Live Renders Leaked: Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Great Diwali Gifts
  6. Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get it First
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More to Follow
  8. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series (X50) 50-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Crypto Payment for Property Taxes to Soon Go Live in Rio de Janeiro
  10. Infinix InBook X2 Plus, Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance Plans Spotify Competitor, Music Streaming to Be Integrated Within TikTok: Report
  2. Huawei P60 Launch Timeline Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Shooters
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, NBTC, More Certifications Sites, May Launch Soon: Report
  4. Donald Trump's Truth Social App Approved on Google Play Store, Months After App Store Debut
  5. Starfield Dialogue Amount Is Four Times That of Skyrim’s, Persuasion System Returns
  6. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Launches Support for Avalanche NFTs on Its Platform
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More Smartphones to Follow
  8. Bitcoin Holds Firm Around $19,000 in Anticipation of US CPI Figures
  9. 'Pathooty' Robot Designed by 17-Year-Old Kerala Student Serves Food, Delivers Newspapers: Details
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Ahead of October 20 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.