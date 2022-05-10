Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • BharatPe Initiates Action Against Former Founder After Governance Review, Introduces New Code of Conduct

BharatPe Initiates Action Against Former Founder After Governance Review, Introduces New Code of Conduct

BharatPe board, in January 2022, initiated the corporate governance review of the company. .

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 May 2022 14:15 IST
BharatPe Initiates Action Against Former Founder After Governance Review, Introduces New Code of Conduct

In January 2022, the board of BharatPe initiated the corporate governance review of the company

Highlights
  • These include a new code of conduct for senior management
  • BharatPe has also terminated the services of several employees
  • BharatPe said it has registered the strongest quarter

BharatPe on Tuesday said it has initiated necessary action against a former founder to claw back his restricted shares following a governance review.

In a statement, the firm said it will take all steps to enforce its right under the law.

In January 2022, the board of BharatPe initiated the corporate governance review of the company.

The company had appointed Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a global professional services firm notable for its work in turnaround management and performance improvement, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM), India's leading law firm, to help the board and management with its governance review and PwC, a leading consulting entity, to determine wilful misconduct and gross negligence by a former founder.

"After a detailed review of the above report over the last two months, the board of BharatPe has recommended several decisive measures that are being implemented," the statement said.

These include a new code of conduct for senior management and employees, a new and comprehensive Vendor Procurement Policy, blocking of vendors involved in malpractices, and regular internal audits.

"BharatPe has also terminated the services of several employees in departments who were directly involved with these blocked vendors. If required, the Company will be filing criminal cases against some of these employees for the misconduct and act of cheating committed by them against the company," it said.

BharatPe said it has registered the strongest quarter in its history (Q4 FY22) with 4x growth in overall revenue.

"On a sequential-quarter basis, the growth has been 30 percent, despite the third wave of COVID-19. Comparing month-on-month, all our metrics have grown at the fastest pace, i.e. merchant Total payments value, i.e., TPV (17 percent), consumer TPV (39 percent), loans facilitated in partnership with RBI registered NBFCs (31 percent), and revenue (21 percent) in March 2022 over February 2022.

"Going forward, we are tracking well to break even on our merchant business and further strengthen our consumer business," the statement said.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BharatPe
El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Buys Nation’s Largest BTC Dip of 500 Coins So Far, Details Here
Vivo X80 Series India Launch Date Set for May 18: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

BharatPe Initiates Action Against Former Founder After Governance Review, Introduces New Code of Conduct
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  6. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  7. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  8. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  10. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  2. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs
  4. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  6. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  8. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
  9. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  10. EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.