Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non Payment of Salaries

BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries

BharatPe CEO Suhair Sameer alleged in a social media post that former chief Ashneer Grover had stolen money from the company.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 April 2022 12:16 IST
BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries

A Bharatpe employee in a Linkedin post had raised the matter of termination

Highlights
  • Bharatpe associate Karan Sarki had raised the issue on Linkedin
  • Bharatpe denied the claim on social media
  • Bharatpe CEO asked Sarki to approach him if settlement is not done soon

Fintech firm Bharatpe CEO Suhail Sameer on Thursday apologised for his remarks in a social media post allegedly indicating that former company chief Ashneer Grover has stolen money from the company and little is left to pay the salaries of employees.

A Bharatpe employee in a Linkedin post had raised the matter of termination of administrative staff and non-payment of salaries, which attracted responses from Grover and CEO Sameer.

In response to a comment by a social media account in the name of Aashima Grover, Sameer said  "Behen- tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (Sister, your brother has stolen all the money). Very little left to pay salaries".

The comment was criticised by many on social media.

Sameer later apologised for his remarks.

"Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees' full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on a false narrative," he said in a post on Linkedin.

The company's associate Karan Sarki on Linkedin had raised the issue of the sacking of old staff and non-payment of salaries.

"We haven't received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Company started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics," Sarki said.

He said that employees have been spending their own money for the company's petty expenses and bills have not been reimbursed since December.

"All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are," Sarki said.

However, Bharatpe denied the claim on social media about the non-payment of salaries to employees.

"BharatPe strongly denies any social media comments which suggest that the company has not paid salaries to its employees. All the employees of the company have been paid their March salary in full. As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per company policy," the company said in a statement.

Ashneer Grover replied to the post and marked it to Sameer and BharatPe's head of financial control Hersimran Kaur to resolve the salary payment issue.

"Folks please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid first before anything," Grover said.

Bharatpe CEO asked Sarki to approach him if the settlement is not done by Friday.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BharatPe, Suhair Sameer, Ashneer Grover
Facebook Removes Accounts in Brazil With Ties to the Military
Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval

Related Stories

BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  7. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
  2. Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
  3. WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
  4. Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments
  5. Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
  6. Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report
  7. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  9. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.