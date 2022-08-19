Technology News
Aqua Bazar Online Marketplace App for Fish Farmers Launched by Fisheries Minister

Aqua Bazar will help fish farmers and stakeholders to source the inputs such as fish seed, feed, medicines, and services required for fish culture.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 August 2022 01:28 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/@PBNS_India

Aqua Bazar was funded by the NFDB under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Highlights
  • Aqua Bazar connects various stakeholders in the aquaculture sector
  • An official said the fisheries sector is showing a record regular growth
  • It is developed by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture

Aqua Bazar, an online marketplace application to help fish farmers and stakeholders to source inputs was launched on Thursday by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala. According to the ministry, Aqua Bazar has been developed by Bhubaneswar-based ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture with the funding support of NFDB under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY).

"It is a marketplace which connects various stakeholders involved in aquaculture sector," the ministry said. The app will help the fish farmers and stakeholders to source the inputs such as fish seed, feed, medicines, and services required for fish culture as well as farmers can list the table size fish for sale.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said there is immense potential for shrimp farming in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. If aquaculture is developed in these states, they can compete with Andhra Pradesh in shrimp production. The extension services should be provided to farmers of these states, he added.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan said the fisheries departments need to focus on infrastructure development projects, such as fishing harbours, fish landing centers, ice plants, and cold storages.

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said fisheries sector is showing a record regular growth of around 8 percent during the past decade. 'One District one Product' has to be promoted and frontline technologies have to be applied in fisheries sector.

Parshottam Rupala also released a book on "Super Success Stories from Indian Fisheries" at the 9th governing body meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) here, an official statement said.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Aqua Bazar, Aquaculture, Fish Culture

Further reading: Aqua Bazar, Aquaculture, Fish Culture
