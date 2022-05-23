Technology News
loading
Apple Music Subscription Price for Students Hiked in India, Other Countries

Apple Music student subscription was earlier available at Rs. 49 a month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 May 2022 12:33 IST
Apple Music Subscription Price for Students Hiked in India, Other Countries

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Auguras Pipiras

Apple Music student subscription offers all the benefits of the Individual plan but at a discount

Highlights
  • Apple Music subscription for students is now available at Rs. 59 a month
  • The change is reflecting on the Apple India site
  • Apple is also informing student subscriptions about the update

Apple Music subscription price for students has been increased in India and some other markets. As a result of the update, Apple is charging Rs. 59 a month to college students for accessing its music streaming service in the country. Apple Music subscription for regular users has, however, not been revised and still starts at Rs. 99 a month. Apple has informed its student subscribers about the change through an email. Apple Music student subscription is claimed to offer access to 90 million songs and more than 30,000 expert-curated playlists. The bundled offerings with the service are identical to those the iPhone maker is offering to its regular customers under the Individual plan.

The company's official site is reflecting the revised pricing of the Apple Music subscription for student users. It shows that the service is available at Rs. 59 a month. This is an over 20 percent increase from the earlier monthly charge of Rs. 49.

According to a report MacRumors, the change is not limited to India but is in place for student subscribers in other regions as well. These include Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, and the Philippines.

Despite the revision, Apple is still offering the student subscription with a discount over the regular Individual plan that is priced at Rs. 99 a month in India. Apple Music Family plan is also available to have access to the service for up to six people at Rs. 149 a month. Further, Apple offers Apple Music Voice at a monthly charge of Rs. 49.

The student subscription is specifically meant for university students. Users signing up for the service need to verify their university enrolment via discount site UniDays. A valid payment method is also required to be added to the Apple ID for billing the subscription.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin Regains $30,000 Territory as Ether and Most Altcoin Show Strong Upside Over the Weekend

