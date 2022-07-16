Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes

Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes

Apple Music Sessions are recorded at state-of-the-art Apple Music studios.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 July 2022 12:55 IST
Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Music Sessions also come with live music videos of the performance

Highlights
  • Apple Music Sessions will soon expand to other music genres
  • Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress are lined up to perform soon
  • Apple Music Sessions also come with live music videos of the performance

Apple Music premiered the Apple Music Sessions — exclusive live releases from revered and emerging artists from all over the world recorded in Spatial Audio — on Friday. It launched with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, who recorded their Sessions at Apple Music's new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Apple Music Sessions has lined up a host of country artists with upcoming live releases from Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and many more. Apple plans to expand this series to other music genres as well in the future.

Apple, in an announcement made on Friday, informed about releasing exclusive live-recorded performances from prolific artists. The Cupertino company plans to record these sessions at its Apple Music studios all around the globe. This will be a unique opportunity for artists to recreate their hit numbers as well as perform creative covers of classic songs. Apple hopes to create a 'bespoke collection' of unique performances recorded in Spatial Audio. Apple Music users will also get to enjoy exclusive live music videos of these performances.

Underwood and Townes are the first two artists to feature on Apple Music Sessions. They recorded their live sessions at the Apple Music studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood performed Ghost Story along with a stripped-back version of her Grammy-winning hit Blown Away. She also covered Ozzy Osbourne's Mama, I'm Coming Home. Meanwhile, Townes performed her hits — Same Road Home and Somebody's Daughter — as well covered Etta James's At Last.

Apple has also promised more releases in the future from revered country artists like Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and many others. As the company expands the Apple Music Sessions, we can expect artists from all over the world to take on different genres of music.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Music Sessions, Apple Music, Apple, Spatial Audio, Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Binance Actively Monitoring Indian Market to Identify Best Approach: Ken Li
Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  3. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  4. OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings Hint at Rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra: Report
  5. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  10. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes
  2. Data From Black Beauty Martian Meteorite May Shed Light on Mars' History
  3. Binance Actively Monitoring Indian Market to Identify Best Approach: Ken Li
  4. Tesla Reportedly Ordered by German Court to Reimburse Customer for Autopilot Issues
  5. Government May Soon Release Bill to Regulate Digital News Media Industry
  6. Elon Musk Opposes Twitter’s Fast-Track Trial Request in Filed Motion, Urges Delay Till February 2023
  7. Is Netflix Down? Users Report Outage Issue Across Globe, Including India
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla Could Lower Electric Vehicle Prices if Inflation Slows in Future
  9. Airtel Announces Successful Trial of 5G Private Network at BOSCH Facility
  10. NASA, Russian Space Agency to Share Integrated Crew Flights to ISS From September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.