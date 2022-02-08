Technology News
  • Apple Said to Buy Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence

Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 8 February 2022 12:01 IST
Apple dramatically slowed down its acquisition spending during 2021

Highlights
  • AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and AI
  • The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks
  • A song in a video game could change to fit the mood

Apple acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, adding technology that could be used across its slate of audio offerings.

The purchase of AI Music, a London-based business founded in 2016, was completed in recent weeks. The company had about two dozen employees before the deal.

Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence, according to a copy of its now-defunct website. The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction. A song in a video game could change to fit the mood, for instance, or music during a workout could adapt to the user's intensity.

On its LinkedIn page, AI Music said its goal is to “give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.” The startup had earlier deals with advertising companies to create more engaging ads that played different music depending on the audience.

A representative of Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

While relatively small, the deal is one of the tech giant's few acquisitions in the past year. Apple's last reported purchase was also for a music company: Primephonic. That startup ran a classical music streaming service that Apple intends to turn into an app tied to Apple Music this year.

Apple dramatically slowed down its acquisition spending during 2021, devoting only $33 million (roughly Rs. 250 crore) to deal payments over the fiscal year, according to a filing in October. That's down from $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,200 crore) in 2020 and $624 million (roughly Rs. 4,660 crore) in 2019.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI Music, Apple, Apple Music
Amazon Plans to More Than Double Maximum Base Salary for US Employees to $350,000: Report

Related Stories

