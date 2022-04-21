Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally

Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally

Apple had released this feature in the US in December 2021.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 April 2022 19:08 IST
Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Messages will automatically detect and blur images with nudity

Highlights
  • Apple allows parents to activate or deactivate this feature anytime
  • Apple Messages uses on-device machine learning to scan images
  • This feature is available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac

Apple is globally releasing a communication safety feature for Messages that is intended to prevent children from viewing or sharing images that contain nudity. This feature has been live in the US since December 2021. It is designed to automatically detect and blur nude images being sent or received by a child. This feature is turned off by default and can be activated at any time by parents on their child's Apple device. It prompts children to make safe choices and even contact an adult regarding the flagged photo.

After being initially reported by The Guardian that Apple's child safety feature is arriving in the UK, AppleInsider also added that the feature is rolling out in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The Cupertino company says that the Messages app uses on-device machine learning to scan images for nudity, which also prevents Apple from directly accessing these photos.

Apple communication safety in Messages: How to activate

First, parents have to make sure that their Apple devices are updated to iOS 15.2 or later, iPadOS 15.2 or later, or macOS Monterey 12.1 or later. In addition, they need to register their child's device with its Apple ID and add it to a Family Sharing group. They can look for the Screen Time settings on their Apple devices and select their child's device. From there, they have to select Communication Safety and turn on the Check for Sensitive Photos settings. Parents might require the Screen Time passcode for the selected device.

From here on out, the Messages app would automatically blur images that it detects to contain nudity. Children will then be prompted to contact an adult that they can trust. Furthermore, if the child is below the age of 13 years, Messages automatically asks them to get in touch with their parents or guardians.

You can read the official post by Apple on its support page to get more information regarding this feature.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Messages
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System
Binance Limits Services In Russia After EU Sanctions

Related Stories

Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  2. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  3. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  6. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  7. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  9. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  10. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Women Will Hold a Quarter of Leadership Roles at Large Global Tech Firms In 2022: Deloitte Report
  2. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched: All Details
  3. Google to Kill Third-Party Android Call Recording Apps on May 11 by Restricting Accessibility API
  4. Binance Limits Services In Russia After EU Sanctions
  5. Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally
  6. Google Chrome Tries to Help Users Find Quality, Safe Extensions With Featured and Established Publisher Badges
  7. Apple Music Introduces New DJ Mixes With Dolby Atmos in Spatial Audio
  8. HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System
  9. US, Allies Say Russia Could Launch Cyberattacks Against Rivals Supporting Ukraine
  10. Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC With 5G and AI Capabilities Launched Officially
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.