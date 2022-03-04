Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion

Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion

The update appears to be a part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to cut its ties with the Russian Federation over its invasion of Ukraine.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 March 2022 18:34 IST
Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion

Apple Maps is showing Crimea within Ukraine when viewing from outside Russia

Highlights
  • Apple Maps and Weather apps have updated Crimea location
  • Ukraine had criticised Apple’s move of showing Crimea within Russia
  • Apple has been busy cutting ties with Russia over Ukraine’s crisis

Apple Maps and Weather apps are now showing Crimea as a part of Ukraine — another move by the Cupertino giant to distance itself from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. The change is applicable to all users outside Russia. Up until now, Apple was not showing Crimea as a part of any country when viewing from countries except Russia. The company is, however, still showing the Black Sea peninsula as a part of Russia when viewed within the country.

The pre-installed Apple Maps and Weather apps on Apple devices have started showing Crimea within Ukraine when viewing from outside Russia. The change appears to be a part of Apple's ongoing efforts to cut its ties with the Russian Federation over its war against Ukraine.

apple maps crimea ukraine screenshot gadgets 360 Apple Maps

Apple Maps are showing Crimea a part of Ukraine when viewing from India and other countries except Russia

 

In 2019, Apple complied with Moscow's demands to start showing Crimea as a part of Russia when used in the country. The move was denounced by Ukraine at the time.

Apple also later clarified that it reviews domestic laws alongside international law and relevant US laws before making a determination in labelling its Maps.

As reported by Mashable, Apple is not bringing any changes to its users in Russia. The update is, however, in place for all Apple users in other countries.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment on the change and will update this article when the company responds.

Unlike Apple, Google Maps is still showing Crimea as an independent region for users outside Russia.

The status of Crimea is disputed. The peninsula in Eastern Europe was seized by Russian troops and annexed by Moscow in March 2014. The move has since been criticised by Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Apple stopped sales of its devices including the iPhone in Russia to show support for Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion. The company also removed apps of Russian state media from the App Store in countries outside of Russia. Additionally, Apple Pay has been suspended in the country as a result of the sanctions imposed by the US government and European Union as well as the restrictions considered by the Central Bank of Russia.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple Maps, Apple Weather, Apple, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Ukraine crisis, Russia invasion
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook, Multiple Media Sites Partially Down in Russia: Reports

Related Stories

Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8
  2. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  4. OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS Update With Important Bug Fixes Rolls Out in India
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  8. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  9. Realme 9 Series, Realme TechLife Products Launching on March 10
  10. Realme C35 India Launch Date Set for March 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion
  2. Facebook, Multiple Media Sites Partially Down in Russia: Reports
  3. Lava X2 With 6.5-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Spotify Rolling Out 'Swipe to Queue' Feature to Add New Tracks to Playlists
  5. BBC, Voice of America, Deutsche Welle, More Media Outlets Restricted by Russia: Report
  6. NFT Platform OpenSea Starts Blocking Users, Says It’s Following US Sanctions List of Banned Countries
  7. Mivi ThunderBeats 2, ConquerX Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 9 Series India Launch Set for March 10, Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 to Tag Along
  9. Airbnb Suspends All Operations in Russia and Belarus Amid Ukraine Crisis: CEO Brian Chesky
  10. Russia-Ukraine Conflict Will Worse Global Semiconductor Shortage: Moody’s
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.