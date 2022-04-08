Technology News
Apple, Facing Outcry, Says App Developers Are Thriving on iPhone

Apple is under scrutiny from the European Union, which is working on legislation that would force it to allow apps to be installed from outside the App Store.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 8 April 2022 10:49 IST
The study found that Apple’s own apps are infrequently the dominant option

  • Spotify is 1.6 times more popular than Apple Music
  • Google Maps is used 1.5 times more than Apple Maps
  • Netflix is 17 times more popular than Apple's service

Apple, looking to address criticism of its competitive practices by the European Union, developers and US lawmakers, pointed to a report showing that third-party apps are thriving on the iPhone and other devices.

In a study published by Analysis Group and touted by the iPhone maker, analysts said that Apple's own apps are infrequently the dominant option and only account for a small share of app usage.

“We found that Apple's own apps, while used by many, are rarely the most popular of a given type and are eclipsed in popularity by third-party apps for nearly every country and app type we considered,” the report said.

In the US, the report found that Spotify is 1.6 times more popular than Apple Music, that Google Maps is used 1.5 times more than Apple Maps, and that Netflix is 17 times more popular than Apple's service. The Amazon Kindle service, meanwhile, was 4.5 times more popular than Apple's Books app.

Apple is under scrutiny from the European Union, which is working on legislation that would force the company to allow apps to be installed from outside the App Store. Such a move would threaten Apple's grip on its platform and could limit its ability to collect a commission from developers.

US lawmakers also have pushed to allow the practice, known as sideloading. Apple has said that sideloading would bring privacy and security risks to consumers.

Thursday's move was an attempt to show that app developers are doing fine without a change. It also marked an unusual effort by Apple to downplay the success of its own services, which now generate more than $60 billion (roughly Rs. 4,54,980 crore) a year for the Cupertino, California-based company. The study found Apple's music, TV, books, and maps services are the dominant player in few major regions.

“In the US, iPhone users spend more than 50 percent more time on Spotify than on Apple Music,” the report said.

The researchers also found there was a variety of alternative apps across major categories. In Asia, for instance, third-party communication apps like LINE, WeChat, and KakaoTalk are dominant on the iPhone.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, European Union, App Store
