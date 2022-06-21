Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report

Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report

The new iOS 16, iPadOS 16 are still in beta version.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 21 June 2022 04:54 IST
Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple announced the new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 keynote

Highlights
  • Apple had earlier announced Cloudflare support
  • The new feature will also come on MacBooks
  • Apple held its WWDC 2022 keynote in early-June

Apple is reportedly adding a feature to iOS 16 for users to avoid the CAPTCHA verification prompt. The tech giant had earlier shared a video on the Apple Developer website highlighting the technical details about how the feature will work. The Apple devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura are said to get the new feature called Automatic Verification. For these Private Access Tokens, Apple had earlier announced that Cloudflare and Fastly will support the new tokens. This is said to help bypass CAPTCHA verification on both websites and applications.

According to a report from MacRumours, iOS 16 is introducing support for bypassing CAPTCHA verification prompt in supported applications and websites. Currently, the new iOS 16 is in beta but users can find the update by going to Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification. After the feature has been enabled, iCloud will automatically and privately verify the device and Apple ID account in the background that will stop applications and websites to prompt CAPTCHA verification.

Apple had recently shared a video on its Developer website providing the technical details of the new feature. The company had earlier announced that Cloudflare and Fastly will support the Private Access Tokens. It means that the Apple devices running the latest operating system will be able to bypass CAPTCHA verification prompt from these two platforms.

In the betas of the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, the Automatic Verification feature is enabled by default, as per the report. Apple is also expected to bring this feature to the macOS Ventura. The new software updates are said to be rolled out later this year.

Apple held its WWDC 2022 keynote in early-June this year where the tech giant announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. Apple also announced a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro as its latest offerings.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iOS 16, Apple iPadOS 16, Apple macOS Ventura, Apple MacBook Air 2022, Apple MacBook Pro 2022, iCloud
Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World

Related Stories

Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Got a New Windows Laptop? Install All Essential Apps in One Click
  6. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  7. Google Maps Gets Dark Mode for iOS Users: How to Enable
  8. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
  9. WhatsApp May Get These Six Useful Features in Coming Months
  10. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  2. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  3. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  4. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  5. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  7. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  8. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) Launched in India With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  10. Reliance Fined for Not Promptly Disclosing 2020 Facebook $5.7 Billion Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.