Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Hikes Pricing for Apps, In App Purchases on the App Store in Several Countries

Apple Hikes Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases on the App Store in Several Countries

Apple will allow developers to preserve pricing for existing subscribers on the App Store.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 11:13 IST
Apple Hikes Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases on the App Store in Several Countries

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ James Yarema

Apple says developers can also update the price of their apps and in-app purchases

Highlights
  • Apple's App Store price increases will be effective starting next month
  • Developers' earnings will be calculated on price exclusive of taxes
  • Apple has increased pricing in all countries that use the Euro currency

Apple on Monday announced that the prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store would increase in several countries from next month. the prices will apply to all purchases, except auto-renewable subscriptions, according to the Cupertino tech firm. The changes to pricing for Vietnam in specific, will reflect the regulations to collect applicable taxes. Apple has informed developers that their proceeds from sales would be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Developers will also have the option to update or preserve pricing for existing subscribers. 

In a blog post on Monday, Apple stated that pricing for apps and in-app purchases in several regions would be increased as early as October 5. The countries where apps will become more expensive include Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam. Apple says that all territories that use the Euro currency will also be affected by the increase in pricing. 

Apple also said that the increase in pricing in Vietnam would reflect new regulations applicable to the company, requiring it to collect and pay taxes, including a value added tax and corporate income tax, each at rate of 5 percent, 

Meanwhile, developers were informed that their earnings would be calculated on the price exclusive of taxes, and that the proceeds from App Store sales would be adjusted according to the change in pricing. 

The company also reminded developers that the price of apps and in-app purchases can be updated, while pricing for existing subscribers could also be preserved.  

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, In App Purchases
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Trailer: Decade-Long Time Jump Stirs Up Even More Rumours in the Kingdom

Related Stories

Apple Hikes Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases on the App Store in Several Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Lava Blaze Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  4. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  6. Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High
  2. Google Sued by Online Gaming Firm Winzo for Its New Gaming Policy Involving Real-Money Games
  3. Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 Reportedly Enter Testing Phase
  5. Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Kiwi Farms Hacked After Cloudflare, DDoS-Guard Drop Protection; Usernames Passwords Stolen
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Rattling Bug Fix to Be Rolled Out By Apple Next Week: Mark Gurman
  8. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Surfaces Online; Tipped to Run Android 13-Based MIUI 14: All Details
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Sale Date Tipped to Be October 18, Pixel Watch Coming on November 4: Report
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on September 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.