Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple, Google Face South Korea Probe Over In App Payment Violations

Apple, Google Face South Korea Probe Over In-App Payment Violations

Potential fines for infractions under South Korean law could be as high as 2 percent of the average annual revenue from related business practices.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 August 2022 22:40 IST
Apple, Google Face South Korea Probe Over In-App Payment Violations

South Korea has banned major app store operators from forcing developers to use their payment systems

Highlights
  • Google and Apple's app stores may have violated South Korean law
  • A South Korean regulator said it plans to investigate the firms
  • Firms in violation could fines of 2 percent of annual average revenue

South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday it plans to launch an investigation into app store operators such as Apple, Alphabet's Google and One Store over suspected violations of in-app payment law.

Potential fines for infractions could be as high as 2 percent of the average annual revenue from related business practices, the law says. The regulator didn't specify the scale of any possible fines in this instance.

Under the law passed last year and in effect since March, major app store operators such as Google and Apple are banned from forcing software developers to use their payment systems.

The Korea Communications Commissions (KCC) said in a statement it had conducted an inspection since May 17 to determine whether Google, Apple and One Store had violated the rules and had determined that all three might have done so.

In a statement, a Google spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with government stakeholders and our developer community to expand user choice in Korea in compliance with the new law, while continuing to ensure we can invest in the ecosystem and provide a safe and high quality experience for all.

"As we have at each stage of this process, we'll continue to cooperate with the KCC."

Apple and One Store were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The KCC added that it plans to take strict measures such as correction orders or imposing fines if the probe finds barred activities.

Barred acts include app market operators unfairly delaying the review of mobile content, or refusing, delaying, restricting, deleting, or blocking the registration, renewal, or inspection of mobile content that uses third-party payment methods.

Last year, South Korea amended the Telecommunication Business Act in August to try to curb the tech majors' market dominance and stop the big app store operators such as Apple and Google from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, App Store, Play Store, Google Play Store, Regulation, In App Purchases, South Korea
US President Joe Biden Signs Landmark CHIPS Bill to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing, Competition With China

Related Stories

Apple, Google Face South Korea Probe Over In-App Payment Violations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  7. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  8. WhatsApp Extends ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature for Over 2 Days
  9. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Accessing Twitter
  2. Government Said to Consider Removing Vaccination Certificate Uploading Requirment on Air Suvidha Portal
  3. Google Launches Campaign to Pressure Apple to ‘Fix Texting’, Adopt RCS Messaging
  4. Apple, Google Face South Korea Probe Over In-App Payment Violations
  5. US President Joe Biden Signs Landmark CHIPS Bill to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing, Competition With China
  6. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots "Ear" of the Red Planet
  7. US Treasury Department Levies Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash for Being Used to Launder Money
  8. AppLovin Offers to Acquire Game Development Platform Unity for $17.54 Billion: Details
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Alleged Design Render Tips Leica-Branded Rear Camera Again: Details
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.