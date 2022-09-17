Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report

Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report

The Apple-Epic Games lawsuit is due to be heard on October 21.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 September 2022 18:02 IST
Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report

Apple can still mandate that its payment systems is used for in-app transactions

Highlights
  • Epic Games had sued Apple in 2020
  • A California judge had ruled against Epic Games
  • Both the sides are appealing at a hearing on October 21

The US Department of Justice reportedly wants to have a say in Apple's antitrust issue with Epic Games. The lawsuit is due to go on trial on October 21. The appeals court has said to have granted the justice department the right to send a representative to the hearing that is scheduled to take place next month. In 2021, a California judge had ruled against Epic Games, which had argued that Apple is acting like a monopoly in its App Store for digital goods or services.

According to a recent report by Reuters, officials from the US Department of Justice have asked to take part in oral arguments next month in Fortnite creator Epic Games' appeal of a court loss against Apple. The tussle is due to be heard on October 21.

Epic Games had sued Apple in 2020 claiming that the American tech giant had violated antitrust laws with its App Store rules. The rules required developers to pay commissions to Apple in up to 30 percent of in-app purchases.

As mentioned earlier, in 2021, a California judge had ruled against Epic Games with Apple emerging mostly victorious, due to which the commissions were allowed to stand.

As of now, Apple can still mandate that its payment systems is used for in-app transactions. Both the sides are appealing.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details

Related Stories

Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details Here
  3. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmark Hints at Improvements: Report
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  6. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  7. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  8. Xiaomi 12T Series Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  10. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Leads Made in India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  2. Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report
  4. Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmarks Hints at CPU, GPU Performance Improvements: Report
  6. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant With 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. US Appeals Court Bars Big Tech From Regulating Online Speech: Report
  8. Uber Says No Evidence of Sensitive User Data Loss During Hack: Report
  9. Honor Pad 8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could be Available Via Flipkart: Report
  10. Blinkit Partners With Apple Reseller Unicorn to Deliver iPhone 14 in Delhi, Mumbai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.