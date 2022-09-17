Apple can still mandate that its payment systems is used for in-app transactions
The US Department of Justice reportedly wants to have a say in Apple's antitrust issue with Epic Games. The lawsuit is due to go on trial on October 21. The appeals court has said to have granted the justice department the right to send a representative to the hearing that is scheduled to take place next month. In 2021, a California judge had ruled against Epic Games, which had argued that Apple is acting like a monopoly in its App Store for digital goods or services.
According to a recent report by Reuters, officials from the US Department of Justice have asked to take part in oral arguments next month in Fortnite creator Epic Games' appeal of a court loss against Apple. The tussle is due to be heard on October 21.
Epic Games had sued Apple in 2020 claiming that the American tech giant had violated antitrust laws with its App Store rules. The rules required developers to pay commissions to Apple in up to 30 percent of in-app purchases.
As of now, Apple can still mandate that its payment systems is used for in-app transactions. Both the sides are appealing.
