Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Shareholders Urged to Vote Against CEO Tim Cook's Swelling Bonus

Apple Shareholders Urged to Vote Against CEO Tim Cook's Swelling Bonus

Tim Cook earned $$98.7 million (roughly Rs. 740 crore) in 2021, compared with $14.8 million (roughly Rs. 110 crore) a year earlier.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 February 2022 10:36 IST
Apple Shareholders Urged to Vote Against CEO Tim Cook's Swelling Bonus

Tim Cook took home $3 million (roughly Rs. 20 crore) in salary in 2021

Highlights
  • Tim Cook received 333,987 restricted stock units
  • ISS value Cook's 2021 equity award at $75 million (roughly Rs. 560 crore)
  • Cook took home $3 million (roughly Rs. 20 crore) in salary in 2021

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc investors to vote against Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's remuneration, citing concerns around the magnitude and structure of his equity award.

Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting in the first week of March.

"There are significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the equity award made to CEO Cook in FY21... Half of the award lacks performance criteria," ISS said in a letter on Wednesday.

Cook took home $3 million (roughly Rs. 20 crore) in salary in 2021. In addition, he received $82.3 million (roughly Rs. 620 crore) in stock awards, $12 million (roughly Rs. 90 crore) for hitting Apple's targets, $1.4 million (roughly Rs. 10 crore) for air travel, 401(k) plan, insurance premiums, and others.

In total, he earned $98.7 million (roughly Rs. 740 crore) in 2021, compared with $14.8 million (roughly Rs. 110 crore) a year earlier.

He received 333,987 restricted stock units, in his first stock grant since 2011 as part of a long-term equity plan. He will be eligible to receive additional units in 2023.

ISS valued Cook's 2021 equity award at $75 million (roughly Rs. 560 crore). His pay was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, according to a filing disclosed in January.

"Half of the $75 million (roughly Rs. 560 crore) award is purely time-based, and the award would continue to vest in full in the event of his retirement," ISS wrote.

Apple declined to comment and referred to the company's proxy filing detailing Cook's performance-based compensation.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, Institutional Shareholder Services, ISS
Spotify Acquires Podsights and Chartable to Advance its Podcasting Business

Related Stories

Apple Shareholders Urged to Vote Against CEO Tim Cook's Swelling Bonus
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.