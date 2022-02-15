Technology News
loading

Apple Gets Fourth Fine in App Store Dispute in Netherlands

Apple is now to pay a fresh EUR 5 million (roughly Rs. 42 crore).

By Reuters | Updated: 15 February 2022 14:28 IST
Apple Gets Fourth Fine in App Store Dispute in Netherlands

Apple asserts in posts on its websites that it has complied with the ACM's December order

Highlights
  • Apple's app-store payment policies have come under scrutiny
  • The Dutch watchdog repeated on Monday that Apple had not complied
  • Apple says it still intends to charge a 27 percent commission

The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple EUR 5 million (roughly Rs. 42 crore) again on Monday, its fourth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of EUR 5 million (roughly Rs. 42 crore) on Apple since the company missed a January 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.

Apple's app-store payment policies, in particular its requirement that app developers exclusively use Apple's payment system with commissions of up to 30 percent, have come under scrutiny by antitrust officials and lawmakers in several countries, most recently the United States.

Apple asserts in posts on its websites that it has complied with the ACM's December order, which found it was abusing a dominant market position and had to change.

But the Dutch watchdog repeated on Monday that Apple had not complied, and was putting "unnecessary and unreasonable" conditions on dating app developers.

The ACM singled out a requirement that developers who want to use non-Apple payment methods must submit a new app to the App Store to do so, and then convince their customers to switch.

Apple, which says non-Apple payment methods pose a security risk, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), which represents developers including Tinder owner Match Group, said Apple's strategy is to delay reforming its app store as long as possible, and to figure out the minimal amount of reform antitrust officials will accept.

"Every year of delay is another $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,88,625 crore) in revenue" for Apple, said CAF representative Damien Geradin. "Wouldn't you spend a couple of million on lawyers if you can go on for another couple of years?"

Apple on January 15 said it had complied with the Dutch regulator's decision, but the regulator responded that the company had not made changes and had only said it would.

In a February 3 statement Apple had described how developers could implement alternative payment methods, but the ACM said the company had not given it enough information to assess what had changed.

Apple says it still intends to charge a 27 percent commission on any in-app payments it does not process, only slightly below the 30 percent it charges on those it does process.

An ACM spokesperson declined to comment on whether that is acceptable.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store
Rocket Set to Crash on Moon Built by China, Not SpaceX, Say Astronomers in Course Correction
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Said to Get New Colour Options

Related Stories

Apple Gets Fourth Fine in App Store Dispute in Netherlands
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.