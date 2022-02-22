Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Faces EUR 5 Million Fine From Dutch Consumer Watchdog in App Store Dispute

Apple Faces EUR 5-Million Fine From Dutch Consumer Watchdog in App Store Dispute

Apple's App Store requirement that developers exclusively use its payment system has come under scrutiny in several countries.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 February 2022 11:27 IST
Apple Faces EUR 5-Million Fine From Dutch Consumer Watchdog in App Store Dispute

Apple said it still intends to charge a 27 percent commission on any in-app payments it does not process

Highlights
  • ACM says the iPhone maker is abusing a dominant market position
  • Apple indicated it complied with the Dutch ruling
  • The ACM has rejected Apple's moves as putting an unreasonable burden

The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple EUR 5 million (roughly Rs. 4.2 crore), the fifth such penalty in successive weeks in a row over access to non-Apple payment methods for subscriptions to dating apps. 

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) says the iPhone maker is abusing a dominant market position by failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use other payment methods for dating apps accessible via its App Store.

The ACM has been levying weekly fines of EUR 5 million (roughly Rs. 40 crore) since Apple missed a January 15 deadline to make changes that the watchdog had mandated.

It said the US company had not made any new proposal to comply with its ruling in the past week.

"We have clearly explained to Apple how they can comply...," the watchdog said in a statement. "So far, however, they have refused to put forward any serious proposals." Apple declined comment on Monday.

Apple's App Store requirement that app developers exclusively use its payment system with commissions of 30 percent has come under scrutiny in several countries, most recently the United States.

In blog posts, Apple indicated it complied with the Dutch ruling by allowing dating app makers there to submit a new app with alternative payment methods enabled.

Apple said it still intends to charge a 27 percent commission on any in-app payments it does not process, only slightly below the 30 percent it charges on those it does process.

The ACM has rejected Apple's moves as putting an unreasonable burden on software developers and not amounting to compliance.

Neither Apple nor the ACM have commented on whether any of the weekly fines have been paid, but it is understood that all are still outstanding.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store
Pegasus: Israeli Probe Finds No Sign of Police Abuse in Spyware Case
Vivo’s Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark

Related Stories

Apple Faces EUR 5-Million Fine From Dutch Consumer Watchdog in App Store Dispute
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s February 22 India Restock
  3. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  7. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report
  2. Vivo’s Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark
  3. Apple Faces EUR 5-Million Fine From Dutch Consumer Watchdog in App Store Dispute
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster Lands Back on Earth for 100th Time, Deploys 46 More Starlink Satellites
  5. Pegasus: Israeli Probe Finds No Sign of Police Abuse in Spyware Case
  6. Mercedes-Benz Foresees EV-Only Production Lines Within a Few Years
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lose Steam as Crypto Market Lays Low
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Ukraine Warns of Cyberattacks on Banks, State Agencies, Defence Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.