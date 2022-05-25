Technology News
Apple Reminds Developers About June 30 Deadline for In-App Account Deletion Requirement

The requirement was earlier set to come into effect on January 31, 2022.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 May 2022 17:23 IST
The account deletion option should be easy to find in the app

Highlights
  • Apple's in-app account deletion requirement to come into effect in June
  • The change was originally announced earlier this year
  • Developers have to provide ways for permanent deletion of accounts in app

Apple during the WWDC event last year announced a change in the App Store guidelines that mandates all apps that support account creation to offer an in-app option for letting users delete their accounts. On Tuesday, the Cupertino giant started reminding developers about the new App Store guidelines that will come into effect on June 30. The App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 aims at giving users more control over their data. The change was previously set to come into effect on January 31. Additionally, a separate App Store rule requiring apps offering paid online group services to do so via in-app purchase will also come into effect on June 30.

Through a statement on the developer's forum, Apple reminded developers that apps supporting account creation must let users initiate deletion of their account within the app starting June 30 this year. The changes, which have been detailed in App Store Review Guidelines v5.1.1, were initially announced during Apple's WWDC 2021.

Developers are required to meet specific criteria while updating their apps. The account deletion option should be easy to find in the app, notes Apple. Apart from deactivating the account, the apps should let users delete their accounts along with their personal data.

If the apps offer Sign in with Apple, developers are required to revoke user tokens while deleting an account. Apps in highly regulated industries may provide additional customer service flows for confirming the account deletion as well. Developers are also asked to follow relevant legal requirements for storing and retaining user account information.

Separately, the App Store rule requiring apps offering paid online group services to do so via Apple's in-app purchase will also come into effect on June 30.

The requirement for developers to provide an in-app account deletion mechanism was previously set to come into effect by January 31, 2022. The company, however, extended that move to allow developers more time.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, App Store, App Updates, WWDC 2021
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung M13 5G Renders Leak Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display

