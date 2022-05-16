Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • App Store, Google Play Store Have Over 1.5 Million 'Abandoned’ Mobile Apps: Report

App Store, Google Play Store Have Over 1.5 Million 'Abandoned’ Mobile Apps: Report

This is 30 percent of 5 million apps available for download on Google Play store and App Store.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 May 2022 12:58 IST
App Store, Google Play Store Have Over 1.5 Million 'Abandoned’ Mobile Apps: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero/ James Yarema

There are about 314,000 “Super-Abandoned” apps

Highlights
  • ‘Abandoned’ apps raise security concerns
  • Google and Apple are removing outdated apps
  • 1.3 million apps have been updated in the past six months

Over 1.5 million apps have been found ‘abandoned' on the App Store and Google Play store, a report has claimed. The term ‘abandoned' here means that these over 1.5 million apps haven't been updated in over two years, raising eyebrows as they could pose problems for the safety and security of users. The news comes a few weeks after both Apple and Google announced that they will be removing outdated apps from the Google Play store, and App Store, respectively.

As per a report by Pixalate, an analytics platform that is concerned with fraud protection, privacy, and compliance for Connected TV and Mobile Advertising, says that 30 percent (1.5 million out of 5 million available for download) of all mobile apps present on Google Play store and App Store appear to have been abandoned, that is, they have not been updated in over two years, as of Q1 2022.

The platform also claims that they have also found 314,000 “Super-Abandoned” apps that have not been updated in the last 5 or more years. About 58 percent of these “Super-Abandoned” apps are present in the Apple App Store (184,000 apps) and 42 percent are in the Google Play store (130,000 apps).

It is worrying because "abandoned" apps are likely to harbour serious safety and security concerns. “With the growing awareness of consumer privacy concerns, this issue becomes even more important,” the report said, suggesting that advertisers must be aware of how frequently apps are updated before they decide to invest.

Pixalate also paints an optimistic picture. It says that about 1.3 million apps across the Google and Apple app stores have been updated in the past six months. Eight percent of apps with over a million downloads have been updated within the last six months. When it comes to category-wise segregation, apps belonging to Education, Reference, and Games categories, which are often popular with children, are likely to be “abandoned”, the report pointed out. App categories most likely to be regularly updated include Finance, Health, and Shopping.

The development comes a few weeks after both Google and Apple announced they'll be removing apps that have not been updated for a long time. As per an “App Improvement Notice” sent to app developers for Apple in April last week, the app(s) that have not been “updated in a significant amount of time” are scheduled to be removed from sale in 30 days. Apple has asked the developers that they can keep this app available for people to download after they submit an update for review within 30 days.

Google, however, gave its developers more time (till November 1) to make changes. The company said it would limit the apps from discovery and installation that “don't target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release version”. Both companies view this as a part of improving app safety.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Google Play, Google Play Store, App Store
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update in India
WhatsApp Testing Rich Preview Links for Text Status Updates, New Interface on Android

Related Stories

App Store, Google Play Store Have Over 1.5 Million 'Abandoned’ Mobile Apps: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  4. Vivo Y01 With a 20:9 IPS Display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Triple Rear Camera Setup Details Leaked
  6. AirPods, Other Apple Products to Use USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 Launch
  8. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  9. Apple to Introduce Major System Changes With iOS 16: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre to Make OTT Debut With Zee5's Journalism Drama
  2. Acharya OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Oppo Pad Air Goes Up for Bookings Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 680 SoC Tipped
  4. Honor MagicBook 14 2022, Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition Launched
  5. Scientists Believe 'Alien' Rock Hypatia May Reveal Details on Events That Lead to Supernova Explosions
  6. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  7. Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Imminent as Phones Spotted on Indian Website: Report
  10. Study Identifies How Sleep Helps Our Brain to Process Emotions and Regulate Mental Health
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.