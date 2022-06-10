Technology News
  Amazon Adds Virtual Try On Shoe on App for iOS Users, Will Allow Users to Try On Shoes Virtually

Amazon Adds Virtual Try-On Shoe on App for iOS Users, Will Allow Users to Try-On Shoes Virtually

The Virtual Try-On Shoe feature is currently available in Canada and the United States.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 10 June 2022 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon's latest virtual try-on shoe feature includes trying up to thousand of shoe brands

Highlights
  • Virtual Try-On Shoe feature is available on iPhone 7 or newer
  • Virtual Try-On Shoe feature said to roll out for Android soon
  • Users can also change colours of the selected footwear via this feature

Amazon has started rolling out a new Virtual Try-On Shoe feature on its mobile app on iOS. The feature is currently rolling out in the United States and Canada, as per the company. The latest feature will allow users to virtually try on shoes from various brands, including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, and more. Meanwhile, this virtual try-on shoe feature is currently available for iOS customers with an iPhone 7 or newer, according to Amazon. However, the same has been said to be available for Android customers soon.

Amazon via a blog post has announced the roll-out of the new feature, which is available for the iOS users in the US and Canada. The virtual try-on shoes will allow the users to virtually try shoes from thousands of sneaker styles currently available on the Amazon app from brands including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics, and Saucony.

Users can access this try-on shoe feature through Amazon's shopping app on iOS.

How to use Virtual Try-On for Shoe feature

After launching the Amazon shopping app on an iOS device, users can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button below the product image and point the camera on their smartphone at their feet to see the shoes look. They can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.

Users can also change the colours of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options. Moreover, users can also share the clicks with their friends through social media while trying on virtual shoes.

Commenting on the occasion, Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion, said, “Amazon Fashion's goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers. We're excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

Comments

Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360.
