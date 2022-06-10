Amazon has started rolling out a new Virtual Try-On Shoe feature on its mobile app on iOS. The feature is currently rolling out in the United States and Canada, as per the company. The latest feature will allow users to virtually try on shoes from various brands, including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, and more. Meanwhile, this virtual try-on shoe feature is currently available for iOS customers with an iPhone 7 or newer, according to Amazon. However, the same has been said to be available for Android customers soon.

Users can access this try-on shoe feature through Amazon's shopping app on iOS.

How to use Virtual Try-On for Shoe feature

After launching the Amazon shopping app on an iOS device, users can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button below the product image and point the camera on their smartphone at their feet to see the shoes look. They can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.

Users can also change the colours of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options. Moreover, users can also share the clicks with their friends through social media while trying on virtual shoes.

Commenting on the occasion, Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion, said, “Amazon Fashion's goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers. We're excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”