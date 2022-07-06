Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Revealed: Details

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India starts July 23 and ends July 24 as per a listing on the Amazon Fresh page.

Updated: 6 July 2022 13:28 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India dates have been revealed on the Amazon Fresh page, perhaps inadvertently. The sale will start on July 23 and last until July 24, as per the details mentioned on the page. We've reached out to Amazon India for confirmation of the dates and more details - we will update this space when we hear back. To recall, Amazon announced Prime Day sale 2022 dates in mid-June, but at that time, had only revealed the date for a select number of countries, including the US. At the time, it had only revealed India would be getting the sale "later this summer".

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
