Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will begin in India on July 23. The two-day offer sale is exclusive to Prime members and promises exciting deals and offers on hundreds of products with new product launches, and more. There will be up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories and the e-commerce website is offering additional no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts during the sale. It has also partnered with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of coupon-based discounts.

There are ways through which you can effectively shop and enjoy freebies on account of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. Here's what you can avail for free ahead of the sale.

Amazon Prime membership free trial

As mentioned, the sale event will be open exclusively to Prime members. Amazon offers a slew of benefits with its Prime membership that include free fast delivery on eligible items, unlimited streaming of the latest TV shows and movies, exclusive access to lightning deals and much more. Amazon Prime membership currently costs Rs. 1,499 (for a full year) and Rs. 179 (per month) in India. Still, interested users who've never subscribed to Amazon Prime before can avail 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video in India and they will be eligible to get Prime benefits across Amazon's site and apps for 30 days.

Multiple recharge plans offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vi also provide complimentary access to Amazon Prime.

Coupons

Amazon is offering coupon-based discounts for smartphones including OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQoo Z6, Redmi 9A Sport, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G among others. Customers can grab these free coupons before the sale opens by clicking on the 'Collect Coupon' button seen on the Amazon coupon page. The collected coupon will be saved to your account and the discount will be automatically applied as you checkout.

Audible Plus

Audible Plus catalogue, the Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast platform is available for a free membership trial of three months as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022. During this period, listeners can access Audible Plus content without any restriction. After three months, subscribers will have to pay the standard rate of Rs. 199 per month to continue listening. It can be accessed by iOS and Android users via the free Audible app available on the Google Play store and Apple's App store.

Rewards

Buyers on the e-commerce platform will be rewarded based on their engagements. If you are selected for a reward, you will receive an email that includes the details of your reward amount. These account-specific rewards can be redeemed towards multiple items while shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It can be claimed directly from the reward notification email or by heading to Your Profile and selecting Get Your Reward.

