Amazon Faces Partial Outage as Thousands of Users Experience Difficulty While Logging In: Report

Amazon users registered as many as 11,000 incidents of website experiencing outage.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 June 2022 16:37 IST
Amazon Faces Partial Outage as Thousands of Users Experience Difficulty While Logging In: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

An AWS cloud services outage in December had knocked out services like Netflix and Disney+

Highlights
  • Amazon's e-commerce services were down for thousands of users on Monday
  • Over 11,000 incidents of issues with Amazon were reported on Downdetector
  • A major outage had disrupted the company's AWS cloud services in December

Amazon's e-commerce services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 11,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon starting from about 1pm ET/ 10:30pm IST, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, a major outage had disrupted the company's AWS cloud services, temporarily knocking out streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, Robinhood, a wide range of apps, as well as its own e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas.

Recently, Dave Clark, the executive who made Amazon into a worldwide delivery behemoth, stepped down as chief executive of the online retailer's consumer business to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he expects to name a replacement in the next few weeks and that the company has work ahead "to get to where we ultimately want to be" in the division Clark ran. Clark's last day will be July 1, after 23 years with the company.

The departure further solidifies a changing of the guard at Amazon, which for years had veteran ranks under founder Jeff Bezos. A string of management departures including vice presidents and Bezos himself have shaken up the e-commerce and cloud company, though executives have aimed to maintain the customer focus and startup mentality of their founder.

In a statement on Twitter, Clark said he wanted to get back to building. "It's what drives me," he said, adding he leaves Amazon with "a solid multi-year plan to fight the inflationary challenges we are facing in 2022."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Amazon, Downtime
EV Automakers in US Request Government to Remove Tax Cap on Purchasing Electric Cars

Related Stories

