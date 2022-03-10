Technology News
  Amazon Board Approves 20 for 1 Stock Split, $10 Billion Share Buyback Plan

Amazon Board Approves 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10-Billion Share Buyback Plan

"This split would give our employees more flexibility in how they manage their equity in Amazon,” a company spokesperson said.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2022 11:52 IST
Amazon Board Approves 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10-Billion Share Buyback Plan

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon shares up 7 percent in extended trading

Highlights
  • This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999
  • Amazon's share split is similar to the one announced by Alphabet
  • Apple, Tesla and Nvidia have split their stocks

Amazon.com said on Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant's common stock and authorized a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,180 crore) buyback plan, sending the company's shares up 7 percent in extended trading.

This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999 and will give investors 19 additional shares for every share they hold. Trading based on the new share price will begin on June 6.

Amazon's share split is similar to the one announced by Google parent Alphabet last month. Several mega cap companies such as Apple, Tesla and Nvidia have split their stocks since 2020.

Amazon's stock, which closed at $2,785.58 (roughly Rs. 2,12,000) on Wednesday, has nearly doubled over the last two years, when demand for both its e-commerce and cloud computing business surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This split would give our employees more flexibility in how they manage their equity in Amazon and make the share price more accessible for people looking to invest in the company," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The stock buyback replaces the previous $5 billion (roughly Rs. 38,000 crore) stock repurchase authorised by Amazon's board in 2016, under which the company had repurchased $2.12 billion (roughly Rs. 16,000 crore) of its shares.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Google, Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, Nvidia
Amazon Board Approves 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10-Billion Share Buyback Plan
