Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension

Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension

Airbnb provisionally barred events in 2020 as a measure against the spread of COVID-19.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 June 2022 01:09 IST
Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension

Airbnb says the tighter rules have been effective in reducing the rate of rowdiness complaints

Airbnb has made its pandemic-era prohibition of parties at the properties rented out globally through its app permanent, saying on Tuesday that the rules have been effective against problematic events.

The rental platform has gradually tightened its policies on parties after complaints and some high-profile trouble, including a 2019 shooting that killed five in California.

Airbnb provisionally barred events in 2020 as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, but it also turned out to be effective against large or disruptive gatherings.

"Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure. It developed into a bedrock community policy," the company said.

In the past, property owners were given the room to use their best judgment on whether to allow parties. But rules tightened to bar "party houses" as well as large events advertised on social media.

After the pandemic hit, bringing the closure of many nightlife venues, people in some cases turned to hosting events at places rented through Airbnb, which in turn became a problem.

But Airbnb argued the tighter rules have been effective in reducing the rate of rowdiness complaints it has received.

Under the new policy, Airbnb will also lift its 16-person cap at rental properties, a rule enacted against COVID-19 but which will now take into account that certain larger or outdoor sites are okay for bigger groups.

The company said people breaking the rules face consequences from account suspension to full removal from the platform, adding that in 2021, over 6,600 guests were suspended over the party ban.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: airbnb, COVID-19, parties
Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report
Meet the 'Zombie Star', Residing in Spiral Galaxy NGC 1309, That Survived Supernova Blast

Related Stories

Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  3. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  7. Airbnb Permanently Bans Parties, Notifies Strict Measures for Breaking Rules
  8. Hotwav W10 Rugged Smartphone With 15,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Places Purchase Limit on Emergency Contraceptive Pills After US Supreme Court Ruling
  2. Apple Couldn't Develop Own 5G Modems in Time, Qualcomm to Remain Supplier for iPhone in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Meet the 'Zombie Star', Residing in Spiral Galaxy NGC 1309, That Survived Supernova Blast
  4. Airbnb Permanently Bans Party Events, Breaking Rules May Lead to Account Suspension
  5. Vivo V25 Launch in India Tipped in Third Week of August; Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Special Edition to Launch in September: Report
  6. Mobile Internet Services Suspended Across Rajasthan for 24 Hours to Avoid Communal Tension
  7. Indian Education Should Follow Tech-Driven Approach, Initiatives Like Digital University: Dharmendra Pradhan
  8. Climate Tech Firm to Launch DAC Plant in Iceland to Capture CO2 From Air
  9. Non-Earth Like Planets Could Host Life for Billions of Years, Study Suggests
  10. Dizo Buds P Launched in India With 40 Hours Playback Time, IPX4 Water Resistance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.