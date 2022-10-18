Technology News
Adobe Photoshop Updated With New Collaboration Features, AI-Powered Tools: All Details

Photoshop for iPad and the Web are also set to receive new features, according to Adobe.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe Photoshop has been updated with a Share for Review (beta) feature

Highlights
  • Adobe Photoshop Selection tool upgraded with AI-powered capabilities
  • iPad, Web versions of the app getting industry-leading selection tools
  • Adobe announced these features during its Adobe Max event

Adobe Photoshop, one of the most widely used image creation and photo editing software, is set to be updated with new features, Adobe announced on Tuesday during the Adobe Max conference. These features are aimed at making Photoshop smarter, more collaborative, and easier to use across various platforms, according to the firm. Among the newly announced features, Share for Review is currently in beta testing. The feature allows users to collaborate on projects without leaving Photoshop. In addition, the desktop app has received new tools powered by Adobe Sensei AI for selection improvements and more, as per the company.

On Tuesday, at the Adobe Max conference, the company unveiled a set of new features coming to Photoshop. The Photoshop maker announced that the new version of Photoshop includes the Share for Review (beta) feature. It enables users to share a web link of their project, which can be viewed by other collaborators in the browser. In addition, even users without a Creative Cloud subscription can access these links.

The new Share for Review feature, that is currently in beta testing, is designed to enable creators and stakeholders to collaborate more conveniently than before. This features syncs comments across all devices and enables creators to manage feedback directly within the Photoshop app.

There are a couple of new AI features coming to Photoshop on Tuesday. The Selection tool has been upgraded using Adobe Sensei AI technology. It now allows users to hover over, detect, and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click. This is said to offer an improvement in quality and accuracy in the selection of elements such as hair, skies, foregrounds, and more.

According to the company, the improved Selection tool also accomplishes all this while also preserving detailed edges. Adobe Photoshop is also getting One-click Delete and Fill. This tool can remove objects from images and fill the removed are using content-aware fill in a single action.

Adobe has also upgraded the user experience across desktops, browsers, and iPad. Photoshop users on iPad will finally be able to use the AI-powered Content-Aware Fill and Remove Background tools. These features will also be rolled out for Photoshop on the Web (beta) along with other industry-leading selection tools, the company said.

Comments

Further reading: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe, Adobe Max, Photoshop
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.