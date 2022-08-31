Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Features in Development: Companion Mode, Avatars, Status Reactions, More

From Companion mode to Facebook Avatars, and from Status Reactions to Admin delete, here are the features WhatsApp is working on.

Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 13:49 IST
WhatsApp Features in Development: Companion Mode, Avatars, Status Reactions, More

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

Highlights
  • You may soon be able to view past participants in Groups
  • WhatsApp may add Facebook Avatar support in Chats and Stories
  • Hide online status feature is reportedly under development

Over the past few weeks, we have already seen WhatsApp launching several new features like emoji reactions for messages, the ability to transfer chats between iOS and Android, and muting specific participants on voice calls. But that's not all. WhatsApp is also developing a handful of exciting features that may make their way to iOS and Android smartphones soon. It's worth keeping in mind that these features are currently in development and are yet to be officially announced by WhatsApp.

View past group participants

WhatsApp is working on the ability to view past participants in groups. As of today, you can only see a list of current members of a WhatsApp group. But soon, you might be able to discover the list of people who exited the group — or were removed in the last 60 days. This list will be visible to everyone in the group, which means it won't be limited to group admins.

Status reactions

You may soon be able to react to a WhatsApp Status, just like Instagram and Facebook. You will be able to choose from any of the available emojis and your reaction will be sent as a message.

WhatsApp chat updates

Another useful feature that has been spotted in development is an official “chat” from WhatsApp where the company could announce new features coming to the app, share tips and tricks, and provide information about the app's features.

WhatsApp Avatars

Instagram and Facebook have already rolled out a Facebook Avatars feature that allows you to create your own personalised 3D cartoon image and use it in chats and Stories. Now WhatsApp could soon add support for the same Facebook Avatars on the app. You might be able to use an avatar as a mask while placing a video call and as a sticker.

Hide online status

You might feel the need to hide your online status if you don't want to be disturbed when you're online on WhatsApp. This is an important privacy feature that users have been requesting for years. WhatsApp has been spotted working on a feature that could let you hide your online status. You may get two new options: “Everyone” and “Same as Last Seen”, which will let you choose who can see you when you are online.

Admin delete

Another notable feature that WhatsApp is currently working on is Admin delete. This feature is said to allow group admins to delete any message in a group. If this feature is released then admins will finally have more control over their groups. They can choose to delete any message sent by a member, which will remove the message for all existing group members.

Companion mode

WhatsApp is also expected to launch a new Companion mode. This is another highly demanded feature. Currently, you can only use your WhatsApp account on one phone and PC, but with the Companion mode, which is currently in development, you may be able to access your WhatsApp account on multiple devices, including your tablets, phones and PC. You won't have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another phone, and you may also be able to link a secondary mobile device to your existing WhatsApp account.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Avatars, whatsapp avatar, WhatsApp Companion Mode, Whatsapp Features, WhatsApp Group, whatsapp features update
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
Poco M5 Flipkart Page Goes Live in India, Spotted Alongside Poco M5s on Chinese Retailer Website
Monica, O My Darling Release Set for November, Netflix Reveals

Related Stories

WhatsApp Features in Development: Companion Mode, Avatars, Status Reactions, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  2. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  6. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Plans to Cut Over 20 Percent Staff, Netflix Hires Two Former Snap Executives: Reports
  2. Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 7a May Get Bluetooth LE Audio Standard Support: Report
  3. Monica, O My Darling Release Set for November, Netflix Reveals
  4. Poco M5 Flipkart Page Goes Live in India, Spotted Alongside Poco M5s on Chinese Retailer Website
  5. Vivo Y75s Surfaces on Google Play Supported Device List, TENAA, 3C; May Launch Soon: Report
  6. Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry-Level Smartphones
  7. Jamtara Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 1
  8. NASA to Make Second Attempt to Launch Artemis I Moon Mission This Saturday
  9. Japan Minister Vows To Change Law That Require Use Of Floppy Disks
  10. Apple iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.