Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • Tata Neu: From Discounts to Online Payments, All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’

Tata Neu: From Discounts to Online Payments, All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’

From online payments to rewards and discounts, here's what you need to know about the Tata Neu app.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2022 15:43 IST
Tata Neu: From Discounts to Online Payments, All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’

The newly launched Tata Neu app is a unified platform for payments, purchases, and more

Highlights
  • Tata Neu allows users to receive and send money over UPI
  • The app is available on both iOS and Android smartphones
  • Tata Neu requires a phone number to sign up for the platform

Tata Neu — the company's unified platform to take on the likes of Amazon, Google, and Reliance — was launched in India on Thursday. Designed as a ‘super app' for users, the service offers a wide range of functionality, from ordering groceries and essentials, to purchasing electronics and booking flights. It will also display offers from various Tata enterprises The app also allows users to collect reward points in the form of NeuCoins, which are earned by making purchases, according to the company.

With the arrival of the new Tata Neu platform, the company will be able to compete with services offered by companies like Paytm and MobiKwik, and will also be able to benefit from its various offline retail channels — allowing customers to spend their NeuCoins on online and in stores.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Tata Neu platform, which made its debut in India on Thursday.

Tata Neu availability

Tata Neu is currently available to download on Android and iOS smartphones, via the Google Play store and Apple's App Store, respectively. It requires a mobile number to sign up for the platform. Upon installing and registering for the app, you will be prompted to grant the app access to your location, which is presumably used while making UPI payments on the service. You can also use the screen lock on your phone to protect the app from unauthorised use, by scanning your fingerprint or entering your PIN or password when you launch the app.

Tata NeuPass rewards and benefits

According to details shared in the app, you can also sign up for a NeuPass, a membership service that will grant 5 percent or more additional NeuCoins on Tata Neu along with access to other benfits from Tata brands. A NeuCoin is earned when a customer makes a purchase on the app, and can be redeemed for future purchases.

One NeuCoin is worth 1 rupee, and is valid for one year — there are no limits on now many NeuCoins you can earn or use. They can be used to make payments by selecting Tata Pay during checkout online, or in-store by informing the cashier, according to the company.

tata neu neucoins details tata inline tata neu

The Tata Neu app shows users when they will receive NeuCoins after performing different transactions
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Tata Neu

Tata Neu app features

The app's main screen features a carousel showing a list of offers and discounts across various Tata entities, including AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata Cliq, and Westside.

Users can also quickly sign up to make payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by tapping the Send Money button. Meanwhile Tata Neu in partnership with Bharat Billpay also allows you to pay your broadband, electricity, piped gas, landline, mobile postpaid, and water bills, while recharging your DTH and prepaid mobile number is also supported.

tata neu interface inline tata neu

The Tata Neu app lets users access Tata brands, manage NeuCoins, and access curated 'Stories'
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Tata Neu

Tapping the Finance button displays a section for loans and an option to check eligibility, along with an insurance service for up to Rs. 2 lakh protection on card transactions at Rs. 499 a year. The app says credit score services and purchasing digital gold are coming soon.

In the Explore section, you can browse a variety of Tata services, including groceries, fashion, beauty, luxury, hotels, flights, dining, health, entertainment, along with an IPL section. You will be able to browse for different services and make purchases across Tata entities without leaving the Tata Neu app. Scrolling down further will reveal several offers, and the app includes a “curated for you section” at the end, with reviews and stories and lists of the best places to visit, or health tips, and more.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Neu, Tata, Tata Digital
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
UFC Fighters to Soon Earn Crypto Bonuses in Bitcoin Based on Fan Votes
Microsoft 365, Office 365 Prices Hiked for Nonprofit Customers Globally, to Take Effect From September 1

Related Stories

Tata Neu: From Discounts to Online Payments, All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  3. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  8. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  10. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 India Launch Confirmed, Realme GT Neo 3 Also Coming Soon
  2. Delhi Government May Roll Out EMI Facility on Electric Two-Wheelers for Employees
  3. Microsoft 365, Office 365 Prices Hiked for Nonprofit Customers Globally, to Take Effect From September 1
  4. UFC Fighters to Soon Earn Crypto Bonuses in Bitcoin Based on Fan Votes
  5. iQoo Z6 Pro Price in India, Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 778G SoC Tipped
  6. Vitalik Buterin Sends ETH 700 to War-Scarred Ukraine as Crypto Donations Reach $133 Million
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Concept Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Tencent's Penguin Esports Streaming Service Shut Down After China Blocked Merger
  9. First All-Private Flight Ax-1 to Take Off for International Space Station Today: How to Watch
  10. Former BharatPe Chief Ashneer Grover Demands Action Against Current CEO, Wants Chairman's Resignation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.