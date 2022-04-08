Tata Neu — the company's unified platform to take on the likes of Amazon, Google, and Reliance — was launched in India on Thursday. Designed as a ‘super app' for users, the service offers a wide range of functionality, from ordering groceries and essentials, to purchasing electronics and booking flights. It will also display offers from various Tata enterprises The app also allows users to collect reward points in the form of NeuCoins, which are earned by making purchases, according to the company.

With the arrival of the new Tata Neu platform, the company will be able to compete with services offered by companies like Paytm and MobiKwik, and will also be able to benefit from its various offline retail channels — allowing customers to spend their NeuCoins on online and in stores.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Tata Neu platform, which made its debut in India on Thursday.

Tata Neu availability

Tata Neu is currently available to download on Android and iOS smartphones, via the Google Play store and Apple's App Store, respectively. It requires a mobile number to sign up for the platform. Upon installing and registering for the app, you will be prompted to grant the app access to your location, which is presumably used while making UPI payments on the service. You can also use the screen lock on your phone to protect the app from unauthorised use, by scanning your fingerprint or entering your PIN or password when you launch the app.

Tata NeuPass rewards and benefits

According to details shared in the app, you can also sign up for a NeuPass, a membership service that will grant 5 percent or more additional NeuCoins on Tata Neu along with access to other benfits from Tata brands. A NeuCoin is earned when a customer makes a purchase on the app, and can be redeemed for future purchases.

One NeuCoin is worth 1 rupee, and is valid for one year — there are no limits on now many NeuCoins you can earn or use. They can be used to make payments by selecting Tata Pay during checkout online, or in-store by informing the cashier, according to the company.

The Tata Neu app shows users when they will receive NeuCoins after performing different transactions

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Tata Neu

Tata Neu app features

The app's main screen features a carousel showing a list of offers and discounts across various Tata entities, including AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata Cliq, and Westside.

Users can also quickly sign up to make payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by tapping the Send Money button. Meanwhile Tata Neu in partnership with Bharat Billpay also allows you to pay your broadband, electricity, piped gas, landline, mobile postpaid, and water bills, while recharging your DTH and prepaid mobile number is also supported.

The Tata Neu app lets users access Tata brands, manage NeuCoins, and access curated 'Stories'

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Tata Neu

Tapping the Finance button displays a section for loans and an option to check eligibility, along with an insurance service for up to Rs. 2 lakh protection on card transactions at Rs. 499 a year. The app says credit score services and purchasing digital gold are coming soon.

In the Explore section, you can browse a variety of Tata services, including groceries, fashion, beauty, luxury, hotels, flights, dining, health, entertainment, along with an IPL section. You will be able to browse for different services and make purchases across Tata entities without leaving the Tata Neu app. Scrolling down further will reveal several offers, and the app includes a “curated for you section” at the end, with reviews and stories and lists of the best places to visit, or health tips, and more.