Technology News
loading

'Like a Trump Rally': Inside the Former US President's Truth Social App

"Truth Social is like one big 2016 Trump rally. Come on over," Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 February 2022 13:50 IST
'Like a Trump Rally': Inside the Former US President's Truth Social App

Truth Social allows the posting of 'not safe for work' and 'trolling' content

Highlights
  • Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube barred Trump last year
  • Tech giants booted Trump following supporters' deadly assault
  • Internet infrastructure company RightForge is hosting Trump's venture

US President Joe Biden in Taliban fighter garb or stumbling over his words or bungling efforts to avert war in Ukraine – posts on Donald Trump's new social media network "Truth Social" have a go-to target.

For the users who make it past the waitlist to join and then the ubiquitous tech glitches on the freshly launched app, a first scan reveals that the platform calling itself a "big tent" of ideas has a tight focus on Trump's favorite fixations.

"Truth Social is like one big 2016 Trump rally. Come on over," Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers appealed on Twitter, with a picture of her Truth profile. "I am dropping Truth bombs."

After Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube barred Trump last year, he is seeking a new direct-to-voter megaphone ahead of a key legislative election this year – and what his backers hope will be another run for the White House in 2024.

The tech giants booted Trump following his supporters' deadly assault on the US Capitol and accusations he had used the platforms to incite the violent bid to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Before being banned, the ex-reality TV star had gained an audience of some 89 million followers on Twitter and used the massive platform to lead, attack and speak his mind.

Two days after going live on Apple's App Store, the waitlist to join Truth had grown to some half-a-million would-be users by Wednesday -– a rapid increase that nonetheless represents a fraction of his defunct Twitter account.

'Not safe for work'

Still, the Internet infrastructure company RightForge, which is hosting Trump's venture, says it expects the network to eventually grow to more than 75 million users.

Users scrolling through the Twitter and Instagram-inspired interface could see a large number of "truths," as posts on the platform are called, focusing heavily on the former president's favourite topics.

There were broadsides on the "fake news" mainstream media, though in this case it was for their decision to not relay false claims about the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Among the Biden rebukes was a meme showing the president in a turban and holding a rocket-propelled grenade launcher on his shoulder with a caption of "Making the Taliban great again!", echoing Trump's attacks after the end of America's longest war.

Messages and user names also repeatedly incorporated the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" - a coded insult against Biden that has become a rallying cry for Trump's supporters.

"Truth Social allows the posting of 'not safe for work' and 'trolling' content," the platform says in its community guidelines.

A few of the platform's features however would be welcomed by some social media critics, including Truth's minimum user age of 18 and a chronological content feed.

A 13-year-old age limit at most platforms has been attacked for treating children like adults, and the black box algorithms on services like Facebook have been accused of stoking hate, division and violence in the name of keeping users online.

'Free thinking' vs 'family friendly'

In presenting itself as a "big tent" forum "for free thinking and the ability to share ideas freely", Truth aligns with right-wing accusations that social media has been inhospitable to conservative points of view.

However, Truth's terms of service say user contributions must not be "obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, violent, harassing, libelous, slanderous, or otherwise objectionable".

Twitter, one of the platforms that conservatives accuse of being unfair, takes aim at harmful misinformation notably in specific contexts like COVID-19 hoaxes or misleading information that could influence an election.

"We want to be very family-friendly," Trump Media & Technology Group CEO and ex-congressman Devin Nunes told Fox Business in an interview aired in January.

The finer points of the moderation system and its potential capacity to enforce strict limits remain unclear, but Nunes noted the company is working with Hive, a startup that provides automated content moderation.

Trump himself was repeatedly accused of making false or misleading statements online, so his future posts could offer some complex test cases for the platform.

Yet in an indication of the challenges of using the app so far, an AFP journalist's Truth account was not able to access Trump's page and TMTG did not reply to a query about its status.

Donald Trump Jr. though has said his father is already online, tweeting an image of the elder Trump's first "truth": "Get ready! Your favourite president will see you soon!"

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truth, Truth Social, Donald Trump
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming

Related Stories

'Like a Trump Rally': Inside the Former US President's Truth Social App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue to Soon Be Fixed
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  7. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  8. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  10. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  2. WhatApp Message Reactions Spotted on Desktop Beta, New Status Privacy Shortcut Under Development
  3. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  4. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  6. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  8. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Store Hostage Taker, Who Demanded EUR 200 Million in Cryptocurrency, Dies of Injuries in Amsterdam
  10. Activision's Mobile Gaming Unit King to See Leadership Changes Ahead of Microsoft Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.