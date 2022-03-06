Apps have now become a part of our lives – be it social media apps, gaming apps, creativity apps, or any other category of apps. Some of the apps keep us entertained while some are very useful in our day-to-day life. There are millions of Android apps found on the Google Play store and I have picked five that might come in handy for you. These are the best five Android apps for the month of March. I have also included an offline game in this list in case you were bored of playing the same old games again and again.

1. Listy

As the name suggests, Listy is an app that is used to list things – like your day-to-day tasks, your daily schedules, meetings, and other stuff. Unlike thousands of to-do list apps on the Google Play store, this one here lets you input movies, TV shows, books, podcasts and many other things. I have created a couple of lists for articles to read, a list of the movies and TV shows I have watched, a to-do list and more.

The app fetches data from the Web and showcases images and metadata of movies and other content that's doing very well. This makes the list look far better than any vanilla to-do list app on the market. Listy is very easy to use and every option is at arm's length. You can choose from multiple categories and create a list – options include Books, Podcasts, Wine, Links, Video Games, and more. Listy is essentially a to-do list app on steroids.

2. Spectra

How many times have you been in a situation when a friend asks you the specifications of your mobile and you are standing there all confused? There are a lot of apps available on the market that show you specifications, but most of them are quite monotonous and feel jarring to use. Spectra has focused on the app design and added a bit of flair to this tech jargon.

Spectra shows you information related to the smartphone's SoC, memory, software, and sensors. It also shows the reading of those sensors so you can figure out if they are working well or not. The app also shows information about the network, both Wi-Fi and cellular. The UI of the app feels smooth and makes the specifications pop out well in colourful background.

3. Tilla

Nowadays there are a lot of streaming apps and almost everyone has subscribed to at least two services. These services come at a cost and sometimes, it gets tough to keep track of all of them and to keep checking whether the bills are paid on time. As you might have already guessed, we have an app specifically built to track that. Tilla lets you add all the streaming services and other stuff you might have subscribed to in the app and enter the amount, as well as the due date.

The app also categorises everything neatly, like VPN services, streaming services, tools, cloud services, and more. At the top of the homepage, it also shows you the total expense per month so that you know do not have to personally calculate. Tilla also allows you to add a due date so that it can send you a notification – this way you won't miss a billing cycle. You can use it for multiple other services and it is not limited to streaming. This app is quite handy and keeps your wallet well-organised.

4. Friendspire

Friendspire is an app for all the movie and TV show buffs, and I'm sure most of you are. This app gives you recommendations for what movies and shows to watch and the UI is really simple and straightforward. It also shows you the streaming service a TV show is available on and also gives you information about the upcoming season if there is one. You can follow popular publications and also add friends to check out the shows and movies they have been watching.

The app also has movies and shows categorised according to the streaming service, this makes it much easier to select a film. It also has multiple other categories – ranging from Action, Adventure, Biography, Anime, and, more – that can help you choose a movie of your liking. Friendspire is not only limited to movies but also books and podcasts. You can add your favourite ones and also rate them.

5. Oddmar

Oddmar is a very interesting game that is based in the Vikings era. As Oddmar, you are given a chance to prove yourself in the eyes of other Vikings, but this comes at a cost. The game looks and feels good with proper story narration that keeps it engaging. There are tonnes of levels that test your patience and skills throughout. You have to kill enemies on your way and also collect stars.

The jumping mechanisms are decent and it also lays down small mushrooms that help you reach taller places. The controls are very easy and need you to use both your thumb for moving left, right and upwards. The graphics are quite good and do not demand a lot from your smartphone.

Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments below.